THUMBS UP
Archie Manning,
the former New Orleans Saints quarterback, was honored by the Southeastern Conference with the Michael L. Slive Distinguished Service Award, which is presented to former members of SEC institutions who have demonstrated superior leadership qualities. He will receive the award during the annual SEC Legends Dinner, which will be held Nov. 30 in Atlanta.
THUMBS UP
Dr. Howard Conyers, Jesmyn Ward and Charlie Gabriel,
all of New Orleans, were named three of Southern Living’s 25 Southerners of the Year. Conyers is a NASA scientist and barbecue pit master; Ward is the novelist and Tulane University professor who was awarded a MacArthur Foundation Genius Grant last year; and Gabriel is the venerable sax and clarinet player of the Preservation Hall Jazz Band.
THUMBS DOWN
Elijah Mealancon
was found guilty of unauthorized use of movables by Criminal District Judge Franz Zibilich in a matter in which Mealancon was alleged to have had several Hurricane Katrina flooding victims sign over their Road Home checks to him in exchange for home repair which was never done. Mealancon, the pastor of Elijah Christian Ministries, will be sentenced in Zibilich’s court next month and could face two years in prison.