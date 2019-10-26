Gasa Gasa has canceled a planned comedy performance by comedian TJ Miller after some local comedians objected, citing allegations of sexual misconduct against Miller.

Scott Thompson, a representative for Gasa Gasa, confirmed to Gambit that Miller's show, which was scheduled for Nov. 10, now is off.

Mary-Devon Dupuy, one of the New Orleans comedians who had contacted the club, told Gambit that the club wasn't aware of the allegations against Miller, which include choking a woman and penetrating her with a beer bottle.

Miller, a longtime standup comedian and former cast member of HBO's "Silicon Valley," has denied all the allegations. He is currently on tour.

Dupuy said Gasa Gasa was unaware of the allegations against Miller. A benefit for survivors of sexual assault may take place that night instead.