THUMBS UP
Mark Romig
will receive the Ella Brennan Lifetime Achievement in Hospitality Award from the New Orleans Wine & Food Experience (NOWFE) at NOWFE’s gala dinner in January 2019. Romig, the stadium announcer for the New Orleans Saints, also is president of the New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corporation and volunteer president and CEO of the 2018 NOLA Foundation, which organized and coordinated the city’s tricentennial celebration this year.
THUMBS UP
Dillard University’s Mock Trial Team
took first place at Rice University’s annual mock trial tournament in Houston earlier this month. Dillard was the smallest university represented among the 20 teams competing and the only historically black college or university (HBCU). Its mock trial team has been in existence only two years.
THUMBS DOWN DOWN DOWN
Louisiana
once again placed No. 51 on a list of states and the District of Columbia — this time for women’s pay equity. Using U.S. Census Bureau data, the American Association of University Women (AAUW) found Louisiana women earn 69 cents on the dollar compared to their male counterparts — and we’re the only state below 70 cents. (In Mississippi, it’s 77 cents.) The U.S. average is 80 cents on the dollar. Pay equity was best in California and the District of Columbia, at 89 cents.