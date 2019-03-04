THUMBS UP
Hannah Beachler
won the Academy Award for Best Production Design for the film “Black Panther.” Beachler, a New Orleans resident, also has worked with Beyonce on the epic music video “Lemonade,” as well as on the films “Midnight” and “Creed.” When she walked onto the Oscars stage, she shouted out her hometown: “New Orleans, ya heard!”
THUMBS UP
Bywater American Bistro and The Elysian Bar
were named semifinalists for Best New Restaurant in the 2019 James Beard Awards. Several other New Orleans institutions and chefs made the semifinals, including Donald Link of Cochon and Peche Seafood Grill (Outstanding Chef), Kelly Fields of Willa Jean (Outstanding Pastry Chef) and JoAnn Clevenger of Upperline Restaurant (Outstanding Restaurateur). Finalists will be named March 27; the awards will be presented in Chicago May 6.
THUMBS DOWN
Courtney C. Duplessis
admitted to opening letters and removing cash and gift cards while on duty as a U.S. Postal Service carrier, U.S. Attorney Peter G. Strasser said last week. Duplessis, who worked in New Orleans and Harahan delivering mail, was caught in a sting operation after customers complained their mail wasn’t being received. Duplessis pleaded guilty to theft of mail and will be sentenced May 2. She faces a possible five years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.