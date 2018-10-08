THUMBS UP
Lusher Charter School
was recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as a 2018 National Blue Ribbon School. It is one of only six Louisiana schools to be named to the Blue Ribbon list this year, and the only one in the New Orleans metro area. The award is given annually to schools with overall high academic performance or significant progress in closing achievement gaps.
THUMBS UP
Tipitina's
held a benefit show Oct.4 for people affected by Hurricane Florence. The Soul Rebels, Galactic and Miss Mojo were among the bands that performed. Monies raised will benefit The Rural Advancement Foundation International (RAFI), which supports farm workers and environmentally sound farm practices.
THUMBS UP
Avondale Marine LLC,
a joint venture of industrial development firms T. Parker Host and Hilco Redevelopment Partners, completed its long-anticipated purchase of the former Avondale Shipyards site last week and announced plans to operate a new facility that will attract major transportation firms and smaller companies that use the Port of New Orleans. When up and running, the facility is expected to employ up to 2,000 people.