THUMBS UP

The New Orleans Advocate

won its first-ever Pulitzer Prize last week for its 2018 five-part series on Louisiana’s non-unanimous jury law, a relic of the Jim Crow era that was enshrined in our state’s constitution for more than a century. The series led to a bipartisan vote in the state Legislature that allowed voters to eliminate the rule in a statewide referendum. It was edited by Gordon Russell and written by Russell, Jeff Adelson, Jim Mustian and John Simerman, with assistance from the paper’s photography, digital, graphics and layout staff. The Advocate is Gambit’s daily print partner; both are owned by Georges Media Group.

THUMBS UP

Keyana Zahiri

was named Louisiana High School Student of the Year by the Louisiana Department of Education. Zahiri, a senior at Benjamin Franklin High School, maintains a 4.0 grade point average, is a National Merit Semifinalist, Vice President of the National Honor Society and captain of the school’s swim team, as well as a volunteer with Youth Rebuilding New Orleans and Special Olympics. After graduation, she plans to become a cardiothoracic surgeon.

THUMBS UP

Terence Blanchard

will be named a BMI Icon next month at the 35th annual BMI Film, TV and Visual Media Awards “in recognition of his significant contributions to the cinematic community,” BMI announced. The New Orleans trumpeter and composer, who has won five Grammy Awards for his work, previously won BMI’s Classic Contribution Award in 2010. Recently he received an Academy Award nomination for his music in Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman.”