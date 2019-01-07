THUMBS UP
John Folse
cooked 6,800 pounds of seafood gumbo — a Guinness World Record — in Shreveport before the Duke and Temple college football game to benefit Fisher House Foundation, which provides housing for families whose loved ones are in veterans’ hospitals. According to Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser’s office, the gigantic gumbo filled 11,000 bowls, which were sold for $5 apiece.
THUMBS UP
Frankie Williams Jr.,
who died in 2017 while rescuing a stranger who had driven into a canal on Lakeshore Drive, was posthumously honored by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission, which awards medals to “those who risk their lives to an extraordinary degree while saving or attempting to save the lives of others.” Williams’ family also will receive a $5,000 grant in his honor.
THUMBS UP
Trader Joe’s of Metairie
made the best of a nearly daylong power outage by donating more than 10,000 pounds of perishable groceries to Second Harvest Food Bank. Frozen food, milk and cheese were among the donations, and store employees worked with food bank volunteers to get the bounty to Second Harvest.