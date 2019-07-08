THUMBS UP
Sara Miller
received the 2019 Achievement Award in Writing from the National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE). Miller, a junior at St. Mary’s Dominican High School, submitted two writing samples that were deemed best by a panel of NCTE judges. More than 400 students entered the annual contest, which has been in existence since 1957.
Drew Brees
gave $250,000 to KIPP Believe, a primary education school in Gentilly’s Columbia Parc community. The New Orleans Saints quarterback’s donation was combined with other monies to open the $26 million facility, which opened in April and serves neighborhood children from kindergarten through eighth grade. The school can accommodate 750 students and has science labs, art facilities, a gym and an outdoor playing field.
The New Orleans Chapter of Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG)
gave out 24 scholarships worth at least $1,000 each to area students who were going on to pursue post-secondary education. According to the local chapter, PFLAG New Orleans gives out more scholarship funds than any other chapter.