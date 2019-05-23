THUMBS UP
Matt Bowers,
a Chevrolet dealer in Slidell, last week donated a vehicle to Anita Singleton after learning that the 52-year-old Slidell woman has been walking 6 miles a day to her Walmart job for the past 10 years. Slidell Police Officer Bradley Peck gave Singleton a ride to work one day, then praised her dedication on social media, which triggered news reports about her. Bowers let Singleton choose from several models — then paid the taxes, registration and insurance for her.
THUMBS DOWN DOWN DOWN
The Louisiana Legislature
once again won’t consider increasing the state minimum wage. State Sen. Troy Carter, D-New Orleans, pulled his proposed constitutional amendment that would have let voters raise it from $7.25 to $9. Carter said it lacked enough support to pass. More than 80 percent of Louisianans in surveys have said they support a hike in the minimum wage, which has not gone up in 10 years. The fact that our leges can’t let voters decide the issue, even with that kind of public support, speaks volumes about whose interests they serve.
THUMBS DOWN DOWN DOWN
U.S. Sen. John Neely Kennedy
told “Meet the Press” last week, ”If Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi — she wouldn't do this — told all of her people to line up and join the Taliban, they'd say, ‘Where's the line?’” Senator Soundbite went way too far this time in his ongoing attempts to be aphoristic. If Pelosi (obviously) wouldn’t do such a thing, what was his point? Apparently, Kennedy’s point is always the same: getting face time on TV.