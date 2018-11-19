THUMBS UP
Brennan's and Compere Lapin
were named to Eater's annual list of 38 Essential Restaurants in America. It was the second year in a row for Compere Lapin, Nina Compton's acclaimed Caribbean-Creole spot in the CBD and the first for Brennan's, where chef Slade Rushing oversaw the venerable restaurant's 2014 reopening with a revamped and modernized menu.
THUMBS DOWN
State Sen. Wesley Bishop,
D-New Orleans, claimed sick leave for 79 days from his job at Southern University New Orleans (SUNO) while working in Baton Rouge as a state senator, according to an investigation by WVUE-TV's Lee Zurik. Using sick leave rather than annual leave meant Bishop was paid for both jobs. Zurik's report also stated Bishop claimed 43 days of sick time during 2017. SUNO is a publicly funded university.
THUMBS DOWN
U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith,
R-Mississippi, praised a supporter by saying, "If he invited me to a public hanging, I'd be on the front row." Video of the comment, posted to social media by The Bayou Brief publisher Lamar White, drew outrage due to Mississippi's history of lynching and the fact that Hyde-Smith's Democratic opponent in the senatorial runoff, Mike Espy, is black. Hyde-Smith chose not to apologize and later said the "hanging" comment was "an exaggerated expression of regard." Really?