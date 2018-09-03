THUMBS UP
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation
has given more than $77,000 in youth literacy grants to 22 schools and nonprofits in Louisiana. New Orleans beneficiaries included Generation Success, KIPP New Orleans, Son of a Saint, Start the Adventure in Reading (STAIR) and the administrators of the Tulane Educational Fund. They each received $4,000 grants, while Congetta Trippe Janet Elementary School in Marrero received $3,500 and Johnson Gretna Park School in Gretna received $4,000.
THUMBS UP
Dr. Stacy Drury,
a child psychiatry professor at Tulane University, was awarded the 2018 Norbert and Charlotte Rieger Award from the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry for a paper she wrote exploring an infant’s ability to regulate stress. Drury and her collaborators charted maternal stress during pregnancy as well as adverse childhood experiences and correlated the data with babies’ respiratory stress arrhythmia.
THUMBS DOWN
USA TODAY
raised local eyebrows last week with a historical tweet that said “August 28, 2005: Hurricane Katrina made landfall in Louisiana, and the resulting devastation disproportionately impacted black residents of New Orleans and surrounding areas.” As many (many!) New Orleanians pointed out, Katrina made landfall Aug. 29. The paper retracted and issued an apology.