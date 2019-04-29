THUMBS UP
The Krewe of Red Beans
raised $6,200 for local charities at its third annual Bean Madness competition earlier this month, at which Emily Shaya received the “Legume d’Or” for cooking the best pot of red beans. The money raised will benefit Anna’s Place, Make Music NOLA, Market Umbrella, Sankofa, RIDE New Orleans, Southern Rep Theatre, and KidSMART! The krewe has marched on Lundi Gras for 10 years in red bean-decorated costumes.
THUMBS UP
Antoinette Love,
a senior at the International High School of New Orleans (IHSNO), has been accepted to 115 colleges and universities around the country — and has been offered $3,775,230 in scholarship monies from various colleges. Love, a native New Orleanian, is a member of several honor societies and plans to major in elementary education. She will choose a college in early May. IHSNO is a public college prep high school in downtown New Orleans.
THUMBS DOWN DOWN DOWN
Darren Rovell,
a former ESPN reporter who now works for Action Network, slammed LSU for putting up a billboard congratulating the college’s gymnastics team for a runner-up finish at the NCAA gymnastics championships. “No, you can’t put up a billboard for coming in second,” Rovell said. He also called the congratulatory billboard a “societal problem.” As a sports reporter, Rovell should realize the real “societal problem” has to do with the notion that coming in first is the only thing worth congratulating.