THUMBS UP
Marques Colston and Reggie Bush
are the 2019 inductees into the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame. Bush, a Heisman Trophy winner, played five seasons for the Black and Gold, while Colston led the Saints in receptions in five separate years and holds many franchise records. The induction is Oct. 25.
THUMBS UP
Yashar Ali,
a freelance journalist who organized an online campaign to help rebuild the three historically black Louisiana churches that were targeted by an arsonist, raised a total of $2.6 million for the effort. St. Mary Baptist Church in Port Barre, Greater Union Baptist Church and Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, both in Opelousas, each received a check for $866,000 from the fundraiser, which went viral due to Ali’s efforts.
THUMBS DOWN DOWN DOWN
U.S. Reps. Mike Johnson and Clay Higgins
both voted "no" on a federal disaster bill that passed the House of Representatives last week — a bill that also contained an extension of the National Flood Insurance Program through Sept. 30. The bill passed, so their votes were mainly symbolic, but there’s little doubt that Johnson and Higgins would want to avail their districts of federal disaster aid in response to floods that are currently threatening much of Louisiana. Even worse, U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, who is running for governor, skipped the vote altogether.