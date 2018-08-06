THUMBS UP
Thomas Morstead
raised $106,385 for the family of former New Orleans Saints employee Christopher Cordaro with a “pull-up challenge” through his What You Give Will Grow foundation. Cordaro was diagnosed with neuroendocrine carcinoma in 2015. Morstead, the Saints punter, did 418 pull-ups in hopes of raising $60,000 for the Cordaro children’s college funds, exceeding that by more than half. Sadly, Cordaro died a few days after Morstead’s fundraiser.
THUMBS DOWN DOWN DOWN
Louisiana
has the second-worst public school system in the nation, according to a new study by WalletHub, which measured the nation’s schools on 25 metrics that included academic achievement, safety and dropout rates. The Pelican State had the lowest math scores and the highest percentage of threatened or injured high school students in the country. The only good news for Louisiana was a fifth-place tie for the highest teacher-pupil ratio.
THUMBS DOWN DOWN DOWN
Rick Shaftan,
a consultant for Virginia GOP gubernatorial hopeful Corey Stewart, lashed out at New Orleans on social media over the city’s removal of Confederate-era monuments: “You can run your gang-infested shithole without our tourist dollars and soon, our tax dollars,” Shaftan wrote. He also referred to Memphis and Baltimore as “shitholes” and called the NAACP “the Black KKK, only more violent and dangerous.” Shaftan later deleted all the tweets and refused to apologize.