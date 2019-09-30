THUMBS UP
Barrow’s Catfish Restaurant
won $10,000 on the Food Network show “Family Restaurant Rivals.” Owner Deirdre Barrow Johnson and her husband Kenneth Johnson Jr. and daughter Destyn Johnson had to reimagine their catfish specialties in a competition with two other families. The show, hosted by Valerie Bertinelli, pits family-owned restaurants against one another in a series of elimination rounds.
THUMBS UP
Haynes Academy, Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy and Thomas Jefferson Academy,
all in Jefferson Parish, were among seven Louisiana schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education, based on academic success and closing the achievement gaps among students. No Orleans Parish schools made the list. An award ceremony will be held in New York in November.
THUMBS DOWN DOWN DOWN
Jacques-Imo’s
was fined $55,000 for violating several child labor laws established under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), according to a release by the U.S. Department of Labor Wage & Hour Division. The restaurant was found to have made minors work hours past the legal limit, and a 13-year-old sustained third-degree burns while working with a fryer.