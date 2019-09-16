THUMBS UP
Zachary Richard,
the Cajun singer and cultural activist, was named an Officer in the French Academic Palms during a recent ceremony. The award is given to “those who have rendered eminent service to French education and have contributed actively to the prestige of French culture.” Richard has been an advocate for French language education in Louisiana for decades.
THUMBS DOWN DOWN DOWN
Jordy Robertson,
the father of “Saints superfan” Jarrius “JJ” Robinson, pleaded guilty to conspiring to sell drugs and raiding funds from “It Takes Lives to Save Lives” — the organization he had founded to help JJ fight liver disease. He was charged with dealing cocaine and wire fraud in connection with the monies raised. His son, a minor, was not involved with his father’s activities.
THUMBS DOWN DOWN DOWN
A WWL radio employee
with access to the station’s verified Twitter account tweeted a gay slur last week toward one of the station’s sports hosts, Seth Dunlap, who is gay. The station removed the tweet and announced an investigation, but the incident received local and national coverage, giving the station a major black eye. Dunlap did his regular radio show hours later, and several of his colleagues at the station spoke out against the offensive tweet.