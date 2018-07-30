THUMBS UP
Allana J. Barefield,
a student at Xavier University, is one of eight recipients of Beyonce Knowles’ Homecoming Scholars Awards for the 2018-19 academic year. Knowles established the program to assist and recognize students at historic black colleges and universities. Applicants had to maintain a 3.5 GPA or above and submit an essay about an African-American leader. The winners will receive $25,000 scholarships.
THUMBS UP
WWOZ-FM
was nominated for Non-Commercial Station of the Year by the National Association of Broadcasters, which presents its annual “Marconi Radio Awards” every year. The station, which went on the air in 1980, provides 24-hour commercial free music relating to New Orleans’ musical and cultural heritage. The winning station will be announced in September.
THUMBS DOWN DOWN DOWN
Louisiana Citizens for Job Creators,
a political action committee allied with state Attorney General Jeff Landry, sent out an attack email last week falsely claiming that Gov. John Bel Edwards “voluntarily stayed the executions of some 70 convicted murderers currently sitting on death row in Louisiana.” It’s a pants-on-fire lie. The courts have put a halt to executions in Louisiana since 2010 due to difficulty in obtaining the legally necessary drugs. (For more on the death penalty controversy, see “Commentary,” p. 10.)