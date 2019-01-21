THUMBS UP
Bastion Community of Resilience,
a development of 58 residential units for veterans in Gentilly, received a grant from the Bob Woodruff Foundation to support its adult day program and vocational rehabilitation services. The Woodruff Foundation, named for the journalist who suffered traumatic brain injury in 2006 when he was injured by a roadside bomb in Iraq, supports wounded veterans, service members and their families.
The Pro Bono Publico Foundation,
the official charitable arm of the Rex Organization, awarded $1 million in grants to 68 recipients at its annual open house Jan. 12. It’s the fourth year Pro Bono Publico has been able to award $1 million to schools and educational initiatives in the greater New Orleans area. Through 12 grant years, it has awarded $7.5 million.
Former Gov. Kathleen Blanco
was on hand Jan. 13 when the lobby of the Superdome was renamed the Kathleen Babineaux Blanco Lobby in honor of her efforts to get the Dome reopened after Hurricane Katrina and the federal levee failures. Blanco and her husband, Raymond “Coach” Blanco, will be inducted into the Louisiana Political Hall of Fame next month in Winnfield.