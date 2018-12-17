THUMBS UP
L.W. Ruppel Academy for Advanced Studies,
a Gretna school serving children in grades 6 through 8, was named a “National ESEA Distinguished School” for its students’ academic achievement. Formerly the National Title I Distinguished Schools Program, the ESEA award is given to schools with at least a 35 percent poverty rate. One other Louisiana school — Eastside Elementary in Livingston Parish — also received a Distinguished School award.
THUMBS UP
PJ Morton, Christian Scott, Cha Wa and Jon Batiste
were among the New Orleans musicians nominated for 2019 Grammy Awards. Morton scored three nominations for his album “Gumbo Unplugged (Live)” and Scott was nominated for Best Instrumental Album. Cha Wa’s “Spyboy” was nominated for Best Regional Roots Music Album, while Batiste (bandleader on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”) was nominated for Best American Roots Performance. The awards ceremony will be held Feb. 10.
THUMBS DOWN DOWN DOWN
USA TODAY
ran an online clickbait piece titled “What’s Wrong With Drew Brees?” in which columnist Doug Farrar acknowledged the New Orleans Saints QB as “obviously one of the best at his position in NFL history and a lead-pipe lock as a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer” — but adding, “Brees continued to struggle in a relative sense” against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (a game the Saints won 28-14). Maybe the real question is: What’s wrong with USA TODAY?