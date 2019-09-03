THUMBS UP
The Eastbank All-Stars,
a Little League baseball team in River Ridge, made history by winning the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The team’s Reece Roussel set another record with a .739 batting average for the series. Family members, fans and politicians held a welcome home rally for the team, and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise said he has talked to President Donald Trump about a White House visit for the All-Stars.
THUMBS UP
Hotel Peter and Paul,
the beautifully restored property on the site of the deconsecrated Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in the Faubourg Marigny, was named one of TIME magazine’s “World’s Greatest Places to Stay.” The designation was given to only a few American hotels. Peter and Paul opened in 2018 after years of renovations by local hotelier Nathalie Jordi and the design firm ASH NYC.
THUMBS UP
WVUE-TV
performed with astonishing grace when the station’s journalists had to announce the death of their longtime colleague Nancy Parker in a fatal plane crash. They worked through their grief and within hours had put together video tributes to the award-winning anchorwoman and reporter, who was as warm, kind and down-to-earth as she was talented. We extend our sympathies to her family, her work family and her many friends.