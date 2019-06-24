THUMBS UP
Sacha and Mark Owens,
owners of the fitness club Prime Fitness RX, donated a suite of fitness equipment to the New Orleans Police Department’s 8th District to create a full-service gym inside the French Quarter station. According to a release from NOPD, the gift included cardio machines, free weights, strength training equipment and more.
THUMBS DOWN DOWN DOWN
Nate Cain and Tonia Bandy
both were sentenced to federal prison terms after pleading guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, respectively. Cain was the warden of Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Avoyelles Parish and Bandy — then his wife — was the prison’s business manager. The two also were ordered to pay more than $42,000 in restitution. Prosecutors made the case that Cain and Bandy used public funds to make private purchases.
THUMBS DOWN
Louisiana
once again was ranked No. 49 in a yearly assessment of child well-being, with only New Mexico being rated worse. The Annie E. Casey Foundation’s KIDS COUNT report found the state to be 50th in economic well-being of children, 48th in education and 42nd in health outcomes. The majority of the top-ranked states are in the Northeast. Most of the states at the bottom are in the South, Southwest and Appalachia.