THUMBS UP
Patricia Clarkson
won a Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in the miniseries “Sharp Objects.” The New Orleans-born actor shouted out both New Orleans and her parents, former City Councilwoman Jackie Clarkson and Arthur Clarkson, in her acceptance speech. Clarkson has won two Emmy Awards and has been nominated for both an Academy Award and Tony Award for her work.
THUMBS UP
Tim Tebow
led a group of more than 100 volunteers to fix up Audubon Gentilly Charter School the day before the Sugar Bowl. The group, which included many college athletes, constructed playground equipment, including a jungle gym and basketball hoops, and painted a mural. Audubon Gentilly Charter School opened in August 2018.
THUMBS UP
Preservation Hall’s Sousafund program
provided tubas and basses to four New Orleans students for use in school music programs. Kerry Lewis, Jr. of Xavier University New Orleans, Perryion Landry of St. Katherine Drexel Prep, Darryl Mutin of The Net Charter High School, and Darnell Lewis of Edna Carr High School received the instruments, which they can keep if they decide to pursue a musical career.