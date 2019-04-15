THUMBS UP
The Gia Malone Prima Foundation
awarded $90,000 to the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO) to support the LPO’s “Music for Life” program, which provides music education for disadvantaged youth. Music for Life has sites in Treme, Mid-City, Central City, the 7th Ward and New Orleans East to provide mentoring, academic tutoring and other services, and it makes instruments and classes free to program participants.
THUMBS DOWN DOWN DOWN
Tonnette “Toni” Rice
pleaded guilty to stealing $70,682 from the New Orleans Multicultural Tourism Network, a nonprofit of which she was president, after a report by the New Orleans Office of the Inspector General found she had misappropriated funds for her personal benefit. As part of a plea agreement, Rice agreed to pay back the money and an additional $10,000. After her guilty plea, Criminal District Judge Tracey Flemings-Davillier sentenced Rice to six months’ inactive probation.
THUMBS DOWN DOWN DOWN
Charles Abels,
former head of the Louisiana Tax Commission who stepped down in February after being arrested for malfeasance in office, was found to have worked only two hours in his office in one week despite having turned in paperwork in which he claimed to work 32 hours. The Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office, which investigated the case with the Louisiana State Police, released photographs last week of Abel playing golf on two different courses, visiting a spa and buying clothes while supposedly on the clock. Abel was arrested in January on 63 counts of filing or maintaining false public records.