THUMBS UP
Steve Gleason
will become the first New Orleanian and first former NFL player to receive the Congressional Gold Medal, the U.S. Congress' highest civilian honor. Gleason is honored, of course, for his fight against ALS and his charity the Team Gleason foundation, which assists families affected by ALS. He is only the eighth athlete in history to receive the honor; previous recipients include baseball's Jackie Robinson and runner Jesse Owens.
THUMBS UP
Fred Parker,
also known as 7th Ward Santa and Chocolate Santa, was honored by Mayor LaToya Cantrell with a proclamation for his 48-year career of bringing Christmas happiness. Thousands of young New Orleanians have had their photos taken sitting on 7th Ward Santa's lap. Parker, a former school bus driver, has been profiled nationally for his legendary Santa skills.
THUMBS DOWN DOWN DOWN
Louisiana
came in last place in United Health Foundation's annual America's Health Rankings, taking the bottom spot away from Mississippi. Thirty-five measures of health were considered to weigh the rankings. According to the survey, Louisiana has the highest percentage of children in poverty in the nation, as well as high rates of smoking, obesity, mental and physical distress and low birth weight babies.