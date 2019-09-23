THUMBS UP
Chase Nyland-Square,
an eighth-grader at Port Allen Middle School, was featured last week on “Good Morning America” for his work organizing a clothing and school supplies pantry for students in need at his school. He told “Good Morning America” he created the pantry to combat bullying of students who didn’t have clean clothes or notebooks. The show rewarded him with a $10,000 donation to continue his efforts.
THUMBS UP
An anonymous donor
presented the University of New Orleans (UNO) with a $2 million gift to fund undergraduate scholarships for deserving students. The donor, according to UNO President John Nicklow, is a former adjunct professor in the Department of Management. “I made the gift because of my awareness of the unique role that the University plays in New Orleans,” the donor was quoted in a statement, “and as a public affirmation of my optimism about the continuing growth of the University and its increasing importance to the community.”
THUMBS DOWN
Louisiana
came in fourth place in a ranking of states with the highest rates of obesity among adults. The nonpartisan group Trust for America’s Health found Mississippi and West Virginia tied for the highest level of obesity (39.5%). Almost 37% of Louisiana adults are obese, the survey reported. The state with the lowest level was Colorado, at 23%.