THUMBS UP
Hogs for the Cause,
the barbecue competition and food festival that raises funds to help families dealing with pediatric cancer, announced that it had distributed $933,155 to various charities during fiscal year 2019 (which ended June 30). Its 11th annual competition, which was held on the grounds of UNO Lakefront Arena in March, drew 30,000 people to sample smoked meats and listen to music.
THUMBS DOWN DOWN DOWN
Royale Lassai and Brandon Livas
pleaded guilty to one count each of bank larceny for using stolen credit card numbers from a Metairie medical office to rack up more than $200,000 in spending. The two were arrested by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office in 2015, but federal prosecutors took over the case. The two face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. They are set to be sentenced in October.
THUMBS DOWN DOWN DOWN
Louisiana
scored 46th on a CNBC ranking of “Top States for Business,” receiving Ds and Fs for every category in the survey except cost of living (for which it received a B) and cost of doing business (A-). It received Fs in the categories of workforce, economy, quality of life and technology and innovation. “The good times are not rolling in a state with one of the nation's weakest economies,” CNBC concluded. “Falling energy prices do not help.”