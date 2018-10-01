THUMBS UP
Local Allstate Agency owners
held an online food drive to benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana and nine other Feeding America food banks. They effort resulted in a $10,000 grant. Allstate agency owners also volunteered to help pack food boxes for south Louisiana families in need of disaster relief.
THUMBS UP
Edward R. Tarpley,
the former District Attorney of Grant Parish, was honored last week by the Louisiana Family Forum for his work in helping to pass Senate Bill 243, a proposed constitutional amendment which, if approved by voters in November, would require unanimous juries in felony trials in Louisiana. The measure has wide bipartisan support at the state and local levels.
THUMBS DOWN DOWN DOWN
Louisiana
has the highest rate of congenital syphilis cases in infants among the 50 states, according to statistics released last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). More than 900 babies in the U.S. were born with syphilis in 2017, according to the CDC, and five states accounted for 70 percent of all cases: California, Arizona, Texas, Louisiana and Florida. Syphilis numbers in infants have doubled since 2013, the CDC reported.