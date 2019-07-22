THUMBS UP
World Central Kitchen,
the nonprofit organization founded by chef Jose Andres that feeds natural disaster victims and the first responders helping them, set up kitchens in New Orleans, Lafayette and Baton Rouge to cook meals and deliver them around south Louisiana during Hurricane Barry. The charity used vehicles, boats and even an amphibious truck to accomplish its mission.
THUMBS UP
Delta Sigma Theta,
the sorority group whose convention was interrupted by Barry’s storms, donated 17,000 already-prepared meals to the Second Harvest Food Bank. The food, which had been prepared by the company Centerplate, was stored in a refrigerated truck until it could be heated and distributed across south Louisiana. Some Deltas who stayed in New Orleans worked with World Central Kitchen to help feed the needy.
THUMBS DOWN
U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise,
R-Metairie, last week said that when Republicans locked horns with former President Barack Obama, they “never disrespected the office” — in contrast, he said, with today’s Democrats and President Donald Trump. Apparently Scalise doesn’t remember then-Rep. Joe Wilson screaming “You lie!” during the State of the Union address, then-Rep. Mark Meadows saying voters would send Obama “back home to Kenya or wherever it is” and countless other insults.