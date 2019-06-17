THUMBS UP
The Louisiana State Museum and Goat in the Road Productions
were given an award of excellence by the American Association for State and Local History for their production of “The Stranger Disease.” The play, about the yellow fever pandemic in 19th-century New Orleans, was an interactive show performed at Madame John’s Legacy, one of the French Quarter’s oldest buildings.
THUMBS UP
Peyton Manning
was inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in Natchitoches earlier this month. Manning, who earned his place in the history books as quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, was born in New Orleans and was an All-State and All-American pick while a player at Isidore Newman School. His father, former Saints quarterback Archie Manning, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1988.
THUMBS DOWN
Louisiana Republicans in Congress
either were totally silent or defended President Donald Trump’s assertion that he would take dirt on his political opponents from foreign governments. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise called it “hypothetical,” saying, "I've been in many situations with him where how he responded to a hypothetical question was treated very differently when he actually had to deal with a specific problem.” There was nothing hypothetical about Trump’s response — it mirrors what happened in 2016.