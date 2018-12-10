THUMBS UP
Quentin L Messer Jr.
was named to EBONY magazine’s Power 100 List for 2018, which honors prominent African-Americans in politics, business, sports, the arts and other fields. Messer is president of the New Orleans Business Alliance. Others on the list include former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama; Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry, Tallahassee, Florida mayor Andrew Gillum and Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
THUMBS UP
Buddy Guy,
the Louisiana native who has been performing and recording blues for more than 50 years, will be honored with a historic marker along the Mississippi Blues Trail near his hometown of Lettsworth, Louisiana. In recent years, Guy was inducted into the Rock ’n’ Roll Hall of Fame and awarded a Kennedy Center Honor. During the 2018 Louisiana legislative session, state legislators designated state highway 418 through Lettsworth as Buddy Guy Way.
THUMBS DOWN
Earl Truvia,
a New Orleans defense attorney investigator, pleaded guilty to 13 counts of narcotics possession and conspiracy to bring the drugs into the Orleans Justice Center jail. According to a statement by Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office, Truvia attempted to smuggle opioids and both real and synthetic marijuana into the jail. Criminal District Judge Karen Herman imposed a four-year deferred sentence and three years’ probation for Truvia.