THUMBS UP
The Bezos Day 1 Families Fund
is giving a $5 million grant to alleviate homelessness in New Orleans. Day 1, founded by Amazon owner Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie in September, selected 24 organizations around the U.S. “doing needle-moving work on a family homelessness,” Bezos said in a statement. The $5 million will go to Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans for its work providing services to homeless people.
THUMBS UP
Adam Bourne and Joshua Overman,
two local teachers, both placed second in the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence. Both received a $15,000 prize and $35,000 for their school. Bourne teaches carpentry and electrical skills at The NET Charter High School and Overman teaches carpentry and advanced manufacturing at New Orleans Charter Science and Math High School. The awards are presented annually to those teaching skilled trades.
THUMBS UP
Six Xavier University students
received awards at the 2018 Annual Biomedical Research Conference for Minority Students for their work in STEM fields. Blaine Derbigny, Lauren Thornton, Chandler Golden, Ashley Mello, Dailia El-Desoky and Camilla Do each won $300 and a certificate of excellence for their work in chemistry, biology, neuroscience, psychology and physiology.