THUMBS UP
Maurice Carlos Ruffin
had his novel “We Cast a Shadow” named Publishers Weekly Book of Week Pick last week. The New Orleans native, who was educated at the University of New Orleans and Loyola University School of Law, has received rapturous reviews for his debut, a satire set in a Southern city about a black man with a biracial son who is considering plastic surgery for his teenager to reduce his blackness. Publishers Weekly called it “brilliant” and an “unforgettable work of political art.”
THUMBS DOWN DOWN DOWN
Louisiana
once again came in 50th in U.S. News & World Report’s annual ranking of the best states in America, just as it did last year. Its dishonorable rankings include health care (47th), economy (44th), crime and corrections (48th) and education (49th). New Mexico and Mississippi filled out the bottom three. The five best states were Iowa, Minnesota, Utah, North Dakota and New Hampshire.
THUMBS DOWN DOWN DOWN
Florida Secretary of State Michael Ertel
stepped down after photos of him surfaced in blackface and drag wearing a New Orleans Saints bandanna and a T-shirt that read, “Katrina Victim.” The photos were taken at a Halloween party two months after Hurricane Katrina and the federal floods killed hundreds in New Orleans. Ertel was the Seminole County Supervisor of Elections at the time.