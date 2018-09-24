THUMBS UP
Irma Thomas
received the Lifetime Achievement Award for Performance last week from the Americana Music Association at the organization's annual awards ceremony at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. The organization was formed in 1999 to promote and preserve traditional American music.
THUMBS UP
An anonymous donor
gave $1.5 million to Loyola University's Center for Entrepreneurship and Community Development, which seeks to expand opportunities for Loyola students to pursue entrepreneurial ideas. Kate McCrery, the center's new director, said in a statement, "Through the generosity of this gift, every Loyola student from every major can now gain access to this potential, which empowers an entire generation to introduce new ideas and create better communities for us all."
THUMBS DOWN DOWN DOWN
Jerry Falwell Jr.
once again defended President Donald Trump when he tweeted, "Dems learned how to politicize natural disasters when Katrina hit New Orleans. It worked against Bush 43 so now they're trying it against @realDonaldTrump with his response to Maria in Puerto Rico last year." Actually, the levee collapses and the botched response to Katrina were manmade, not natural disasters. So who's politicizing a tragedy?