THUMBS UP
Sheryl St. Germain
was named Louisiana Writer of the Year and will receive the award at the Louisiana Book Festival. St. Germain, a Kenner native, is the award’s 19th recipient; it is presented annually “to recognize outstanding contributions to Louisiana's literary and intellectual life exemplified by a living writer's body of work,” according to the festival.
THUMBS UP
Herman C. Soong and Connie Soong
donated $10 million to the Louisiana State University (LSU) School of Veterinary Medicine, the school’s largest donation ever. Herman Soong is an assistant professor of adult psychiatry and forensic neuropsychiatry at Tulane University School of Medicine and works with LSU on animal abuse issues.
THUMBS DOWN DOWN DOWN
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy
sent out an Election Day tweet saying “Find out where to vote before it’s too late” — that directed voters to a website run by the Republican National Committee. It also asked for an email address and a mobile phone number. A similar tweet by Senate counterpart John Neely Kennedy properly directed voters to the Secretary of State, as did one by House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.