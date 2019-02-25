THUMBS UP
Zach Strief,
the former New Orleans Saints tackle who now is CEO of Port Orleans Brewing Company, recently presented $26,895 to Steve Gleason and his Team Gleason Foundation. The money was raised by outlets that sell Port Orleans’ Gleason IPA beer, which was developed in conjunction with Gleason. Team Gleason is a nonprofit that supports people with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Gleason was diagnosed with ALS in 2011.
THUMBS UP
Nikki Leali,
a student at Ursuline Academy and longtime volunteer with Friends of the New Orleans Public Library, will receive the Prudential Spirit of Community Award at a ceremony in Washington D.C. in May. Leali created the “Crescent City Reading Buddies” club, which pairs middle school students with younger kids to encourage reading. The group meets at the Rosa Keller Library in Broadmoor. Leali will receive a silver medallion and $1,000 for her efforts.
THUMBS DOWN DOWN DOWN
Louisiana
recently scored worst in the union in a state-by-state U.S. citizenship survey conducted by the Woodrow Wilson Foundation. The foundation asked 20 basic questions about American history to 41,000 people, and 73 percent of Louisiana respondents received an F (59 percent or less). Only 19 percent got a passing grade (70 percent or above correct). The highest scoring state was Vermont, with only 47 percent of Vermonters failing.