THUMBS UP
New Orleans & Company
collected 1,578 pounds of food and household goods for local federal employees who were impacted by the partial government shutdown last month. The tourism agency donated them to the Second Harvest Food Bank for distribution to U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel, U.S. Coast Guard members, Transportation Security Agency workers and others.
THUMBS DOWN
Anthony Davis
disrespected his New Orleans Pelicans teammates Feb. 14 when he left the Smoothie King Center mid-game after suffering a shoulder injury. Davis may have one foot out the door in leaving the team, but the customary — and sportsmanlike — thing to do was to join his teammates on the bench rather than walk off the court and out of the building.
THUMBS DOWN
Roger Goodell,
the hapless commissioner of the NFL, finally wrote back to Gov. John Bel Edwards regarding the blown call in last month’s NFC Championship Game — nearly three weeks after Edwards wrote to Goodell. The commish said Edwards’ letter “apparently arrived at our office after I left for Atlanta.” (Really?) In the letter, Goodell said team owners hadn't called to replay reviews to avoid moments like the one that cost the New Orleans Saints a chance at the Super Bowl.