THUMBS UP
Tony Bernard,
a Lafayette artist, designed this year’s Louisiana “I Voted” sticker which will be handed out at polling places. Bernard’s image, “In Love With Louisiana,” features a pelican wearing a golden crown against a blue backdrop, evoking both the state seal and the first “I Voted” sticker, issued in 2016 and featuring the art of the late George Rodrigue. The new sticker will be handed out during both the primary and general election.
THUMBS UP
DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation
awarded $8,210 to the organization Girls on the Run New Orleans, a 10-week after-school program that helps girls from third to eighth grades develop physical skills and an appreciation for health and fitness, culminating in a 5K run. According to the Girls on the Run organization, it has served more than 1.8 million girls in all 50 states since its inception in 1996.
THUMBS DOWN
President Donald Trump
insisted Alabama was in the projected cone of destruction long after the storm had turned eastward, telling reporters “Alabama to get a bit of a beatdown” and tweeting Alabama “will most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated.” The National Weather Service had to send out a special statement correcting Trump, who then doubled down, tweeting that ABC News’ Jonathan Karl had issued a “phony hurricane report” and tagging … not Karl, but a Kentucky man with the same name. He later displayed a map that showed Alabama in the cone — drawn in with a Sharpie.