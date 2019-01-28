THUMBS UP
Terence Blanchard
was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Score for his work on Spike Lee’s movie “BlacKkKlansman.” The New Orleans-born composer and trumpeter has scored dozens of films, including Lee’s “Jungle Fever,” “Get on the Bus” and “Malcolm X,” as well as “Eve’s Bayou,” “Talk to Me” and the cable series “Chi-Raq.” Blanchard has won five Grammy Awards, but this is his first Academy Award nomination. The Oscars will be held in Hollywood Feb. 24.
THUMBS UP
Phyllis M. Taylor
donated $5 million to Tulane University to establish the Phyllis M. Taylor Presidential Chair Endowed Fund, which will fund a chair in academic studies. Taylor, a graduate of Tulane Law School, is president of the Patrick F. Taylor Foundation, which in 2014 contributed $15 million to the university for a center for social innovation and design thinking.
THUMBS UP
Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Louisiana employee volunteers
donated 1,000 hours of community service in memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. last week on MLK Day. The employees worked at food banks around the state, as well as at the Martin Luther King March in New Orleans.