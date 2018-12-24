THUMBS UP
Four Lusher Charter School students
were awarded four-year college scholarships from QuestBridge, a California nonprofit that matches high-achieving, low-income students with institutions of higher learning. Kimani Coye will attend Vanderbilt University; Kiya Henderson, Pomona College; Mayela Norwood, Claremont McKenna College; and Amaris Lewis, Stanford University. They were selected for their achievements from a pool of more than 16,200 applicants.
THUMBS DOWN
Louisiana State Police (LSP) officials
failed to properly document $2.4 million allocated to the LSP last year via the New Orleans Public Safety Fund to provide police protection in the French Quarter, according to a report by Louisiana Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera’s office. The state Department of Public Safety & Corrections replied that it marked the expense as “fuel,” because it replaced other state monies, but the Legislative Auditor’s report noted it could not “determine that the funds spent on fuel were expended for the intended purposes.”
THUMBS DOWN
Joseph R. Alexander,
a preacher at Gretna’s Franklin Avenue Church of Christ, pleaded guilty this month to one charge of bank fraud in a plea deal that included 15 other counts of financial fraud. From 2006 to 2013, he used $320,000 in church funds for family vacations, a car purchase and gifts, among other items. He faces a possible $1 million fine and a 30-year jail term. U.S. District Judge Sarah Vance will sentence Alexander April 3, 2019.