THUMBS UP

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy

spoke truth in a Senate hearing last week after one of his Republican colleagues, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, cast doubt on mandatory vaccinations, saying “I still don’t favor giving up liberty for a false sense of security.” Cassidy, a physician, strenuously objected, saying, “If you are such a believer in liberty that you do not wish to be vaccinated, there should be a consequence, and that is you cannot infect other people.” Opting out of vaccinations has resulted this year in a resurgence of measles — a preventable disease once virtually eradicated in the United States, due to vaccines.

THUMBS UP

The Galatoire’s Foundation

raised $148,000 for local charities at its annual Mardi Gras table auction, during which diners can bid on coveted Friday lunch tables during the final weekend of Carnival. This year’s recipients are the New Orleans Police & Justice Foundation and VIA Link, a crisis intervention program. The auction has raised more than $1.2 million since it began in 2006. (Disclosure: Galatoire’s is owned by Gambit owner John Georges.)

Throw Me Somethin': Galatoire's auction puts $148,000 on the table for charities On March 1, those who take part in the 13th annual Galatoire’s Foundation Mardi Gras Auction will sit down to enjoy their winnings with a firs…

THUMBS DOWN DOWN DOWN

Truth in Politics,

a Super PAC funded by Baton Rouge businessman and GOP donor Lane Grigsby and former Louisiana Association of Business and Industry president Daniel Juneau, was recently forced to take down radio advertisements condemning Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards. The ads falsely claimed Edwards “refused to fund early childhood education — not a dime.” The Edwards campaign pointed out that each of the governor’s budgets since he took office included millions for early childhood education. Attack ads are one thing; outright lies are another.