THUMBS UP
The First Tee of Greater New Orleans
raised $115,000 at its annual golf classic last month. The nonprofit organization, which was founded in 1997, brings golf to young people and teenagers in after-school, weekend and summer programs, emphasizing what it calls the “nine core values”: confidence, responsibility, respect, honesty, judgment, perseverance, sportsmanship, integrity and courtesy.
THUMBS UP
WWL-TV
showed great class when it and parent company TEGNA donated $10,000 to the Nancy Parker Education Fund at Gulf Coast Bank. Parker was the beloved, award-winning WVUE-TV anchor who died in a small plane accident earlier this year. Her husband Glynn Boyd and her family set up the scholarship foundation in her honor. (Disclaimer: WWL-TV is Gambit’s television partner.)
THUMBS DOWN DOWN DOWN
U.S. Sen. John Neely Kennedy,
ever in search of cheap publicity, announced he would soon file legislation to “ban an immediate family member of a member of the Senate, the House, the president’s cabinet, the vice president and/or the president from serving as a consultant, employee, independent contractor or board member” … in Ukraine. If he was serious, he’d expand it to Russia and other countries. (And did we ever get an explanation of why he spent July 4, 2018 visiting Russia?)