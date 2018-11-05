THUMBS UP
WDSU-TV
raised $45,000 with its “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” telethon to assist those affected by Hurricane Michael, which devastated communities in the Florida Panhandle. Second Harvest Food Bank partnered with the TV station to answer phones. Funds raised will go toward food, water and supplies needed for residents to rebuild.
THUMBS DOWN DOWN DOWN
Entergy New Orleans executives
were revealed to have known about the “astroturfing” campaign that paid actors to appear in front of the New Orleans City Council in support of a power plant Entergy wanted to build in New Orleans East. A council-commissioned investigation of the affair contradicted Entergy’s earlier denials of knowledge and included text messages from then-CEO Charles Rice asking how many actors had been hired, saying, “This is war.”
THUMBS DOWN DOWN DOWN
Parking Management Services Inc. and Valet Management Services Inc.,
two valet parking companies headquartered in New Orleans, were found in violation of the U.S. Department of Labor’s Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) for overtime qualifications. Damages were owed to 811 employees in 15 states in the amount of $97,869, as well as $133,815 in civil penalties. The Department of Labor found the companies failed to include incentive pay and tips, among other factors, in totaling up owed employee overtime.