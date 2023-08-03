Happy Friday, Acadiana business news readers. Let's get it started.
Four of the 14 LNG export terminals either built in or planned for Louisiana are grappling with extended timelines because of regulatory delays or financing struggles, according to The Advocate’s record of the state’s LNG facilities.
Lake Charles LNG failed to convince the Department of Energy to give it more time to begin exporting LNG. Driftwood LNG has yet to announce a final investment decision, or FID, even though its construction began in April 2022. West Delta LNG’s bid for a deepwater port license has been delayed after environmental groups raised questions about the firm’s failure to adhere to application deadlines.
