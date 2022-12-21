Happy Friday, Acadiana. Let's get going with your business headlines of the final day before Christmas.
With current Mayor-President Josh Guillory and challenger Jan Swift each announcing their plans to enter next year's election and two others rumored to be entering the race, I posed the question to Acadiana Power Poll voters: I know it's early, but who do you like so far?
Long story short, it's still very early.
Check out how people voted and how they ranked eight issues that are in the public discussion now. You can read the story here.
Have a great day. And if I don't see you before then, have a Merry Christmas.