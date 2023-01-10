Good morning, Acadiana businesss news readers. Let's get to the business headlines this morning.
Everybody loves Buc-ee's, right? The city of Ruston made it official on Monday by announcing the beaver will come to the north Louisiana city along Interstate 20, a $50 million venture that will employ at least 200 and include 120 gasoline pumps.
For years Buc-ee's, it seemed, had skipped over Louisiana in its expansion efforts with a store along the Alabama Gulf Coast and a recent announcement to open in south Mississippi. Not any more.
