The oldest public golf course in Lafayette today is known as the Jay & Lionel Hebert Municipal Golf Course located on Mudd Avenue.
It wasn't named that until after the Hebert brothers earned their places in PGA history in the 1950s and 1960s.
Born in 1923, Junius Joseph "Jay" Hebert was the eldest of the brothers. Lionel Hebert was born in Lafayette in 1928.
The elder Hebert's studies at Southwestern Louisiana Institute were interrupted by service in World War II. He served in the Marines and was awarded a Purple Heart for a wound suffered in the Battle of Iwo Jima. When he returned to Louisiana, he played golf at LSU, leading the team to a national championship in 1947.
Jay Hebert won the PGA Championship in 1960 at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, and was victorious on the PGA tour seven times.
Brother Lionel Hebert studied music at LSU and turned professional golfer in 1950, winning on the PGA tour five times, including the PGA Championship in 1957, three years before his older brother.
According to a July 24, 2020, story by Bob Denney on pgachampionship.com, the brothers got their start as caddies on the greens at Lafayette's municipal golf course, which today bears their names.