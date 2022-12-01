Lafayette Parish Council Finance Chairman Kevin Naquin said Thursday it was his idea to increase the salary of the mayor-president in 2024, not Josh Guillory's idea.
The city and parish councils are expected to introduce a joint ordinance Tuesday that would increase the mayor-president's salary by $48,000 per year effective in January 2024. If Guillory is re-elected in 2023, he would receive the pay raise in 2024. If he loses, his successor would benefit from the raise.
The $121,000 current salary, Naquin said, is not adequate for all the duties expected of a full-time mayor-president when compared to the salaries of other mayors in the area and state.
The agenda published Wednesday stated the ordinance for the pay increase was sponsored by the administration, specifically the chief administrative officer. It should have listed Naquin and City Council Chairwoman Nanette Cook as sponsors, according to an e-mail exchange between CAO Cydra Wingerter and Council Clerk Veronica Williams.
Cook could not be reached for comment on this story.
Naquin said the two met with Guillory and Wingerter recently to discuss raises for directors and administrators that the mayor-president proposed in the 2022-23 budget, which the councils rejected several times. It was during those discussions, Naquin said, that he brought up the need to increase the mayor-president's pay to attract qualified people.
Naquin cannot run for Parish Council again due to term limits. On Thursday he ruled out running for mayor-president in 2023, saying the raise won't impact him personally.
Calling it a time-consuming, full-time job, Naquin said it's not right that directors are paid more than the mayor-president, who has more responsiiblity and has to run a campaign.
The parish and city councils are expected to introduce Tuesday ordinances increasing the mayor-president's salary as well as providing increases for CAO, fire chief and chief financial officer. The City Council is expected to consider an ordinance to increase the police chief's salary.
Guillory had proposed increases for all his directors, but Naquin said he doesn't think they're all justified.
CFO Lorrie Toups, who has been in that position since January 2011, will retire Feb. 3. If the councils approve the CFO pay hike, the salary of her successor could increase by $35,272 a year, bringing it to $197,000 a year.
In order to find a qualified replacement, Naquin said, increasing the CFO salary is warranted. The city had difficulty attracting candidates for police chief recently, he said, because of the salary.
Under the proposed ordinance, the police chief's pay would increase from $134,656 to $170,000 a year.
Fire Chief Robert Benoit, who has been with the department more than three decades, would receive an additional $32,851 a year in salary, bumping his pay to about $172,000 a year. Naquin said Benoit, who rose through the ranks of the department, hasn't had a substantial raise since serving as chief. Captains make as much as or more than Benoit, he said.