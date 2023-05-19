The first hospital in Lafayette, the Lafayette Sanitarium, was founded in 1911 by doctors L.O. Clark, J. Franklin Mouton, and L.A. Prejean. It was on St. John Street and had five or six beds, eventually expanding to 84 beds.
By the 1950s, with facilities were in need of expansion, Maurice Heymann donated seven acres of land in the Oil Center, and funds were secured from local donors and the U.S. Department of Health, Education, and Welfare to build a new facility.
The hospital was renamed Lafayette General Hospital, and the new seven-story, 200-bed facility opened in 1965.
Today, known as Oschner Lafayette General Health, the system is Acadiana’s largest non-profit, community-owned regional health system.