A shooting at a hookah bar in downtown Lake Charles early Wednesday left at least eight people injured, three of them critically, police said in a press release.
The shooting occurred at a newly opened hookah lounge on Broad Street, one of the main thoroughfares of downtown Lake Charles. According to police, officers were dispatched to VVS1 Hookah Lounge at 1:52 a.m. Wednesday.
When they arrived, officers encountered multiple victims with gunshot wounds and learned that others had already been transported to local hospitals, the release stated. Officers took two victims to a local hospital, while another was transported by Acadian Ambulance.
One person was taken into custody.
The motives and circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation, said Franklin Fondel, deputy chief of the Lake Charles Police Department. "We still have a long ways to go,” Fondle said, noting that investigators were still at the scene.
VVS1 Hookah Lounge, which celebrated its grand opening Oct. 14, brands itself as a “upscale and private hookah lounge” and a “place for elites with the warmth and all the comforts of home,” according to a company website. On the night of the incident, the lounge had been hosting a Taco Tuesday event.