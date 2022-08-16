SULPHUR - At 7:30 a.m. on a sunny Friday morning, the courtyard of W.W. Lewis Middle School is buzzing with the chatter of students eager to start classes after the summer break.
It’s the first day of the second school year after the destructive hurricanes of 2020, which damaged all of the Calcasieu Parish school district’s 76 facilities. Lewis Middle School was hit especially hard — the school’s library, gym and auditorium were taken out of commission.
Two years later, work on the auditorium, a space used by both the school and community groups, is yet to commence. Looming behind the courtyard swarming with students that morning, the 1,300-seat facility remains completely gutted and dark. The only structures inside are towering levels of scaffolding put up a week earlier.
“We’ll probably never be able to use the auditorium,” Aspen Kinney, an 8th grader at the school, said of students in her grade level. Maybe, she said, her 7-year-old sister would get to enjoy it once she enters middle school.
The Lewis auditorium is one of many projects across the district that have been delayed by a lack of funding for repairs. The Calcasieu Parish School Board, which estimates the district has suffered at least $400 million in damages, is yet to receive any significant reimbursements from the federal government for permanent projects, which are repairs that go beyond the immediate cleanup after disasters like hurricanes Laura and Delta in 2020.
With an insurance maximum of $40 million, the district was woefully underinsured for the damages caused by back-to-back storms, making it heavily reliant on the gap coverage provided by FEMA. For comparison, the last highly destructive storm to hit the region, Hurricane Rita in 2005, caused only $26 million in damages, according to the district’s current chief financial officer.
The struggles of the school district in Calcasieu, whose biggest city is Lake Charles, mirror those being experienced by much of southwest Louisiana, which has seen a steep drop in population after the storms. Enrollment in public schools in the parish remains down by nearly 4,000, or 12.5% of pre-storm enrollment, although this year marks a slight rebound as 28,202 students return to district campuses.
‘It’s infuriating’
So far, the district has spent $320 million on remediation and repairs and has been reimbursed for only a fraction of those funds. Reimbursements have begun to trickle in this year, with $100 million paid out by FEMA for remediation work so far, but funding for permanent repairs is still lacking.
“They’re all held up because of a lack of funds,” said Wilfred Bourne, the board’s chief financial officer. “It’s infuriating, quite frankly.”
At the beginning of July, the district received its first reimbursement of this kind, with FEMA payments for permanent projects totaling $13 million in early August, nearly two years after Laura. And the school district is not alone in its plight: the city of Lake Charles is yet to receive any reimbursements for permanent repairs.
FEMA acknowledged the mounting costs shouldered by local public agencies like the school district in the wake of two hurricanes, a flood and a winter freeze that hit the region over the past two years, and said the agency continues to work with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) “as recovery projects continue across the state.”
‘Their process is broken’
Officials at the school district are hoping that their experience might help prompt the state and federal government to rethink the way disaster relief funds are delivered. There have been longstanding concerns over such delays nationwide.
Bourne and his colleagues have two standing calls with FEMA each week, where they discuss the pace of funding processes— which officials from recipient public agencies have described as onerous and time-consuming.
“Their process is broken,” Bourne said. “We’re trying to help them fix it.”
And there have been some notable changes. On August 4, FEMA increased the threshold for what the agency considers a “small project” from $131,000 to $1 million. FEMA uses simplified procedures to determine reimbursements on smaller projects, with the goal of expediting payouts.
“We have to make it easier for applicants to seek help following a disaster,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas said in a statement. “This important change means a smoother and faster process for getting federal disaster assistance dollars into the hands of government entities and nonprofit organizations.”
According to Bourne, FEMA has also simplified the process for validating damages on larger projects.
‘Getting the bloody nose’
These changes are likely to benefit schools and other public entities across the state, like those soon to enter their second year of post-Ida recovery, said Bourne. “Everybody over there, on that end of the state, is probably going to benefit from the fact that we’re the first ones through the door, getting the bloody nose.”
School board officials are also asking the state to consider stepping in and temporarily bridging the gap in funding created by lagging federal reimbursements. One potential solution proposed by district leadership would be for the state to front the funding necessary for repairs, then be reimbursed by FEMA, allowing repairs to move ahead sooner.
“If we truly care about our students, then there should be some contingencies to offset the fact that the federal bureaucracy is not going to provide us with money in a timely fashion,” said Superintendent Shannon LaFargue. “We’ve got to be more efficient, because our students are suffering, our area is suffering, our people are suffering.”
State officials acknowledge that the reimbursement process has its challenges. But whether a proposal like the one made by the Calcasieu Parish School Board is feasible remains to be seen.
“Certainly there needs to be improvement in that process,” said GOHSEP Director Casey Tingle. “Some of that may take legislative work, but we’re continuing to have those discussions.”
On Friday, district officials are planning to meet with Gov. John Bel Edwards to discuss the issue ahead of the governor’s appearance at an annual luncheon for state politicians in Lake Charles.
‘A celebration’
Despite its many challenges, from COVID restrictions to lagging repairs, the district has registered some academic successes. Its scores in the state’s academic achievement assessment have improved, placing it in the top 10 statewide.
“A lot of parishes just dealt with COVID. They didn’t have to deal with what we dealt with,” LaFargue said. “For our kids and our staff and teachers to rebound as fast as we did is a celebration for us.”
At Lewis Middle School, principal Michelle LeBlanc is hoping this year will mark a “return to normalcy” — to some extent.
“It’s just been a constant battle,” LeBlanc said of the rebuilding process. But, she added, students will finally get to enjoy some of the fruits of that labor. “They’re going to be able to participate in more activities here on campus because of the repairs that are already done.”
Those activities include school dances, which LeBlanc hopes will return for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. This will be especially meaningful for 8th graders, like Kinney, whose entire middle school experience has been marred by pandemic restrictions and damaged school facilities.
“They’ve never had a school dance before,” LeBlanc said.